Marisnick went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Rockies.

Marisnick has been in the lineup for all seven games since being activated from the injured list. Though he's known primarily for his glove, Marisnick has gone 10-for-25 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in the same seven-game span. So long as Bryan Reynolds (oblique) is sidelined, Marisnick appears to have a clear path to playing time in the Pittsburgh outfield.