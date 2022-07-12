Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win over Miami.

Marisnick stuffed the stat sheet in his first MLB appearance in over two months. He started with a walk, a steal and a run scored in the second inning followed by a double in the fourth. He capped his night off with a two-run shot in the ninth. It was just his second multi-hit game of the year and first since April 10. Marisnick is slashing .192/.236/.308 with four extra-base hits through 23 games.