Marisnick went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

His third-inning blast off Daniel Castano was only Marisnick's second homer of the season, but both have come in the last two games after he made his return to the lineup from a thumb injury. The 31-year-old carries a .200/.241/.364 slash line through 24 games on the season, but he'll likely continues to see consistent playing time as long as he's producing.