Marisnick isn't starting Saturday against Miami.
Marisnick started the last eight games and slashed .357/.400/.714 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. He'll get a breather Saturday while Greg Allen starts in center field and bats second.
More News
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Hitting well since return•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Garners fourth consecutive start•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Pops second homer•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Homers, steals base•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Activated, starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Kicks off rehab assignment•