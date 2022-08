Delay will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Delay had started just once in the Pirates' last six games, but he looks set to tentatively take over as the team's No. 1 backstop. Per Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com, the Pirates placed top catcher Tyler Heineman (groin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday and called up Taylor Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis to add depth behind Delay.