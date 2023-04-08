Delay went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the White Sox.

Delay drew his third start of the season and hit ninth, though that didn't stop him from having a productive performance. He tallied his first multi-hit effort of the campaign, which was highlighted by an RBI knock in the fifth frame. So long as Austin Hedges (concussion) is sidelined, Delay figures to split time behind the dish with Tyler Heineman. Through 13 at-bats, Delay has delivered five hits with a double, two RBI and four runs scored.