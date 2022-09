Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees.

Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.