Pirates' Jason Delay: Gets breather Friday
Jul 29, 2022
Delay isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia.
Delay has had inconsistent playing time behind the dish following the All-Star break and will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Tyler Heineman is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
