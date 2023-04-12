site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Getting rest Wednesday
Delay is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Delay will be getting a breather after going 0-for-2 with a walk while catching all nine innings of Tuesday's 7-4 win. Tyler Heineman replaces Delay behind the dish for the series finale.
