Delay went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Delay delivered RBI hits in back-to-back innings, the highlight of which came in the seventh inning when he drove in two with a double. Though he's served primarily as the backup when Austin Hedges is healthy, Delay has at least one hit one each of his last five starts. Overall, he's hitting .368 across 42 plate appearances and has chipped in four runs scored, seven RBI and one home run.