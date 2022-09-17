site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jason-delay-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jason Delay: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Delay isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Delay has split playing time at catcher recently and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Tyler Heineman will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read