Pirates' Jason Delay: Not starting Monday
Jul 25, 2022
Delay isn't starting Monday against the Cubs.
Delay is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and three strikeouts over his last two matchups. Tyler Heineman is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
