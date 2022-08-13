site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Not starting Saturday
Delay isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
Delay is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Jose Godoy will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
