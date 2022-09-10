site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Delay isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.
Delay started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run and five strikeouts. Tyler Heineman will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
