Delay will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Delay will be rewarded with his third start in a row behind the plate after he went 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles and a run scored between the previous two contests. All three of the righty-hitting Delay's starts have come against left-handed pitchers, so it's too early to conclude that he's usurped the lefty-hitting Michael Perez as the Pirates' preferred catcher.