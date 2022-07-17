Delay will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Delay will be making his second start since Tyler Heineman (personal) was reinstated Friday, from the family medical emergency list, with one of his starts coming against a right-hander (German Marquez) and the other coming versus a lefty (Austin Gomber). Since Delay hitting .320 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in 10 games following his call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month, the Pirates could be inclined to give him a look as their primary backstop while he's swinging a hot bat.