Delay was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Delay was called up Monday and made his major-league debut in Tuesday's matinee, going 0-for-2 with a walk. The 27-year-old has a .250/.324/.344 slash line in 22 games at the Triple-A level this season.