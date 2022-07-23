site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Resting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Delay isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
Delay hit his first major-league home run during Friday's loss to Miami but will retreat to the bench a day later. Tyler Heineman is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
