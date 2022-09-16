site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Sitting Friday
Delay isn't in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Delay hasn't recorded a hit since Sunday and will sit out Friday's game in favor of Tyler Heineman, who will bat ninth.
