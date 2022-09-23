site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Sitting out Friday
Delay isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
After making four consecutive starts behind the plate, Delay will hand catching duties over to Zack Collins on Friday, who will bat eighth.
