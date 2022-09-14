site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Delay: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Delay is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Reds.
Delay will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the series. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale.
