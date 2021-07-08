Nogowski went 4-for-5 in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves.
The newly-acquired first baseman is now 7-for-12 since debuting in Pittsburgh, with all seven hits being singles. Three games is a small sample size, but the early results are promising for Nogowski, who had just one hit in 18 at-bats with the Cardinals this year. The 28-year-old hit fifth Wednesday, a spot in the lineup that could present plenty of RBI opportunities with the likes of Adam Frazier, KeBryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds hitting in front of him. Nogowski also pitched a scoreless inning in the blowout loss.