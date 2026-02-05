Urquidy signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy spent the majority of 2025 recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2024. He was able to make two appearances for the Tigers before the end of the regular season, during which he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters in 2.1 innings. If he doesn't capture a spot in the Pirates' rotation during spring training, he could still slot in as a long-relief option.