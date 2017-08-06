Pirates' Josh Bell: Absent from starting nine Sunday
Bell is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Jose Osuna will replace the 24-year-old at first base for the series finale. Since the All-Star break, Bell has settled in at the plate, slashing .308/.353/.487 with three home runs and 15 runs batted in.
