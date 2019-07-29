Pirates' Josh Bell: Back in action Monday

Bell (hand) is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Monday against the Reds.

Bell's absence Sunday against the Mets was apparently planned -- and not due to the apparent hand injury he suffered Saturday -- a notion supported by his inclusion in the starting nine for Monday's series opener. The switch hitter is slashing just .184/.310/.245 in 15 games since the All-Star break and will look to get back on track against right-hander Sonny Gray on Monday.