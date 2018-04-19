Pirates' Josh Bell: Back in the saddle
Bell is batting .500 with two homers and two doubles in 14 at-bats against Thursday starter Jake Arrieta.
The first baseman snapped out of a 5-for-28 (with eight strikeouts) slide Wednesday, collecting two hits and three RBI. Although the sample size against Arrieta is minute, he's seeing the ball well once again and makes for an interesting play Thursday.
