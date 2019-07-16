Pirates' Josh Bell: Batting average falling

Bell went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cardinals.

He's slashing .219/.315/.511 with nine homers and 32 RBI in 162 plate appearances since the end of May. The Pirates have hinted at giving Bell a breather in the coming days. The first baseman has appeared in 92 of 93 games and hasn't missed a game since June 4 against Atlanta. Bell leads the majors in doubles (31) and RBI (84) but he's cooled off after his breakout start.