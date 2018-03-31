Pirates' Josh Bell: Big day at plate Friday
Bell went 3-for-6 with three RBI against the Tigers on Friday.
His situational hitting skills were on full display against Detroit. He reached out across the plate to drive the ball to right-center for a sacrifice fly and also collected an opposite-field RBI single. Bell did make an fielding error on a grounder at first base, but the team is willing to look past his defensive shortcomings. He's slated to hit cleanup exclusively and looks to build upon a rookie season that included 26 homers and 90 RBI.
