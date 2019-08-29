Pirates' Josh Bell: Blasts opposite-field homer

Bell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Phillies.

Bell's 34th long ball of the season was an opposite-field shot off Vince Velasquez and allowed him to overtake Washington's Anthony Rendon for sole possession of second place in the National League RBI race (106). Though his power production since the All-Star break has dropped off dramatically from his boffo first half, Bell has at least started surging lately with three home runs in his last five games.

