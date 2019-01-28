Pirates' Josh Bell: Bounce back in offing?
Bell, who will be looking to rebound from a disappointing 2018 campaign, changed his offseason routine and also met with new hitting coach, David Eckstein, in December.
He hit 26 home runs with 90 RBI as a rookie in 2017, but slumped to 12 homers and 62 RBI last year. The first baseman believes he's rediscovered what made him successful two seasons ago. "It was just going back to that mentality in Triple-A, using that left-center-field gap to my advantage instead of thinking of that short porch there in right field," Bell said. The switch-hitter slashed .301/.427/.534 with four homers in his final 89 plate appearances in 2018. With David Freese no longer around to take starts away from him at first base, Pittsburgh will give Bell every chance to prove his rookie season wasn't a fluke.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....