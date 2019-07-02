Pirates' Josh Bell: Clobbers three homers
Bell went 4-for-6 with three homers, seven RBI and four runs scored in Monday's 18-5 blowout win over the Cubs.
Bell used the Cubs' pitching staff as a warmup for next week's Home Run Derby, breaking out for his first career three-homer game. He launched a three-run homer in the first inning, a two-run blast in the second, and put the Pirates up 18-5 with a two-run shot in the eighth. Bell is up to 77 RBI with a 1.035 OPS in his breakout campaign.
