Bell went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Wednesday against the Twins.
Bell was one of the few Pirates' hitters able to solve Randy Dobnak, as he smacked a double deep to left field in fourth inning. However, the highlight of his performance came in the final frame, when he caught up to a fastball up in the zone and drove it out of the park to straightaway center field for his second home run of the campaign. Bell has reached base just 11 times in 47 plate appearances to begin the season, though Wednesday's performance showcases the power he is capable of providing.