Bell went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Arizona on Tuesday.

He stranded five baserunners in a 2-1 loss -- he entered the tilt hitting .643 with runners in scoring position. Prior to Tuesday, the first baseman hit .347 with four homers and 12 RBI in his last 14 games. Bell is off to a terrific start in 2019, but it will be interesting to see how he responds to his first rough performance.

