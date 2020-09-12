Bell went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Pirates' 4-3 loss to the Royals on Friday.

Bell is 7-for-14 over his past four games, including his first home run since late August. Bell has been a bit of an enigma in 2020. After strong campaigns to begin his career and a breakout in 2019 he has limped to a .224 average through 143 at-bats thus far. Furthermore, Baseball Savant places him in the top-10 percentile for exit velocity, while simultenaously near the bottom quarter of the league in expected slugging.