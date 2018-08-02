Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bell (oblique) continues to improve but isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

While Tomczyk wouldn't confirm a Tuesday return for Bell, it looks like the first baseman dodged a more serious and lengthy injury. Although he's hit a disappointing six homers, the 25-year-old has lifted his OPS 53 points (.698 to .749) since June 23.