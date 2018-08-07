Pirates' Josh Bell: Could be activated Wednesday
Bell (oblique) could be activated as early as Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Bell started taking light swings earlier in the week and progressed to running sprints and doing some fielding drills Tuesday with coaches looking on. Everything appears to have gone off without a hitch for the first baseman, as manager Clint Hurdle noted that Bell likely won't need a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the Pirates.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...