Bell (oblique) could be activated as early as Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Bell started taking light swings earlier in the week and progressed to running sprints and doing some fielding drills Tuesday with coaches looking on. Everything appears to have gone off without a hitch for the first baseman, as manager Clint Hurdle noted that Bell likely won't need a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the Pirates.