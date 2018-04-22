General manager Neal Huntington said Bell is available to pinch-hit Sunday against the Phillies.

Speaking on his weekly radio show Sunday, Huntington said that the team is looking to give the first baseman a rest, pairing Sunday with Monday's off-day. Bell had played in every inning of Pittsburgh's first 21 games before coming out of the sixth inning of Saturday's game as part of a double-switch.

