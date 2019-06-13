Pirates' Josh Bell: Cranks 19th homer

Bell went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

The first baseman broke out of an 11-game homer drought -- his longest of the year -- with a blast off Luke Jackson in the ninth inning that briefly gave a Bucs a 7-6 lead. The cold stretch helped lower Bell's slash line on the season to a still-impressive .325/.392/.663 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI through 66 games.