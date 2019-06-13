Pirates' Josh Bell: Cranks 19th homer
Bell went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.
The first baseman broke out of an 11-game homer drought -- his longest of the year -- with a blast off Luke Jackson in the ninth inning that briefly gave a Bucs a 7-6 lead. The cold stretch helped lower Bell's slash line on the season to a still-impressive .325/.392/.663 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI through 66 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...