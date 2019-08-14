Pirates' Josh Bell: Crushes another homer

Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in a win against the Angels on Tuesday.

Playing as the designated hitter in an American League park, Bell plated the first run of the game with a single in the third inning and slugged a two-run shot to center field in the fifth. Bell broke a 26-game home run drought with a pair of long balls Sunday and has now gone deep in both games since, raising his total to 31 on the season. He also leads the majors with 36 doubles and 98 RBI while slashing .288/.370/.601 in 497 plate appearances.