Pirates' Josh Bell: Doubles pleasure Friday
Bell went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs in Friday's 6-2 loss to St. Louis.
He topped an exit velocity of 110 mph with both doubles, an encouraging sign. In fact, Friday marked the first time Bell collected two or more extra-base hits in the same game since July 3 -- he leads the NL with 36 doubles. The first baseman's still looking for his first homer since July 5 but it appears his three-day rest period has paid dividends. Bell is 6-for-16 with a double and homer against Saturday starter Adam Wainwright.
