Bell went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Marlins.

In addition to driving in three runs Sunday, Bell hit his fourth double of the year. While it remains to be seen if his .305 batting average will move back towards last season's mark of .255, Bell has started the season in stride and has posted a .797 OPS over 15 games.

