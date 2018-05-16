Bell went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the White Sox.

Bell got off to a slow start this season but seems to finally be heating up. He held a .232 average at the end up April but has worked that figure up to a more respectable .258 mark after Tuesday's two-hit performance. Through 12 games in May, the first baseman is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with four doubles, two homers and eight RBI.