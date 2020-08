Bell went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against Cleveland.

Bell came through with the majority of the Pirates' offense when he drove a double into the gap in the fifth frame to drive in two. While his performance has been underwhelming this season, Bell now has seven RBI in his last eight starts. Still, his overall line is an abysmal .205/.253/.315 with nine RBI and eight runs scored through 79 plate appearances.