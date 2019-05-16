Bell went 2-for-4 with a double in an 11-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old extending his hitting streak to 15 games was about the only positive for the Pirates in the lopsided loss. During the hitting streak, Bell is hitting .426 (26-for-61) with 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI. He's slashing .333/.404/.693 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 27 runs in 150 at-bats this season.