Bell went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one walk and two RBI against Washington on Sunday.

He's lifted his batting average to .314 and looks more like the promising rookie from 2017 than the disappointing hitter from last season. Bell has nine extra-base hits in 14 games, including three homers -- he didn't collect his ninth extra-base hit until his 35th game in 2018. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score runs, but not because of Bell. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see opponents begin to pitch around the 26-year-old in the coming games.