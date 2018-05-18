Pirates' Josh Bell: Finding his mark
Bell went 2-for-4 with an RBI single against the Padres on Thursday.
The window to buy low on Bell may have closed. After hitting just .217 in April, the first baseman has lifted his season slash line to .269/.345/.410, courtesy of a .364 batting average (16-for-44) in May. The 25-year-old has hit exclusively from the cleanup spot, driving in 26 runs -- second on the team behind Corey Dickerson (28 RBI).
