Bell went 2-for-4 and delivered his first home run in 85 plate appearances against the Indians on Tuesday.

Power is the last missing piece of Bell's game, as the first baseman has hit .347/.435/.500 in 118 at-bats since June 10. The homer was just his second since May and sixth on the year. He hit 26 long balls in 2017, so it's reasonable to expect the 25-year-old to pick up the pace before season's end.