Pirates' Josh Bell: Four hits in win over Reds
Bell went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Reds.
The first baseman has endured a rough sophomore campaign so far, slashing only .267/.350/.407 with five homers in 98 games, but he's at least started to string together some hits -- Bell's posted a .355 batting average (22-for-62) over his last 19 games. If he can also re-discover the power stroke that allowed him to slug 26 homers last year, the 25-year-old could put together a big stretch run for a Pirates squad still in the wild-card race.
