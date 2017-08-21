Pirates' Josh Bell: Gets breather after big performance
Bell is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Bell owns an middling .230/.310/.416 line against southpaws this season, so he'll get the day off against lefty-throwing Alex Wood despite going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Jose Osuna will take over for him at first base, batting fifth.
