Pirates' Josh Bell: Gets first day off
Bell sits for the first time this season Tuesday against the Braves.
Bell has been a fixture in the Pirates' lineup this season, and deservedly so, as he's broken out to a remarkable .332/.395/.681 line with 18 homers in 58 games. Jose Osuna will handle first base in his absence.
